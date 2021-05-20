ARS Vs KCH Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks And ECS T10 Match Preview

Match 15 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between Aachen Rising Stars and Koln Challengers at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Thursday, May 20. Here is our ARS vs KCH Dream11 prediction, ARS vs KCH Dream11 team, ARS vs KCH best team and ARS vs KCH player record.

ARS vs KCH match preview

Aachen Rising Stars are currently third on the points table with 6 points from 4 matches. The team has 3 wins and 1 loss so far in the tournament. They are coming into this fixture on the back of two back-to-back wins over Bayer Uerdingen Boosters.

The Rising Stars won the match by 9 wickets and 17 runs respectively. Koln Challengers, on the other hand, were beaten by MSC Frankfurt in both their previous matches by 8 wickets. They are currently winless and rooted to the bottom of the points table. Aachen Rising Stars will look to win both matches.

ARS vs KCH weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover with no chances of rain or thunderstorms during the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of showers coming during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, so our ARS vs KCH Dream11 prediction is that ARS start as favourites to win.

ARS vs KCH pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

ARS vs KCH player record

For Aachen Rising Stars, the performances from Varun Reddy and Sagar Kataria with the bat will be crucial. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performances with the bat as they look to end the day inside the top two. For Koln Challengers, Amey Potale and Rohit Narayanan have done in the four fixtures. The team will hope for the duo to pile on runs in today's matches especially when they are in need of wins.

ARS vs KCH Dream11 team

ARS vs KCH Dream11 prediction

As per our ARS vs KCH Dream11 prediction, ARS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ARS vs KCH player record and as a result, the ARS vs KCH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ARS vs KCH team and ARS vs KCH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.