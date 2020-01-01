Arsenal Vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Preview, Schedule And Other Match Details

Premier League's two heavyweight teams are pitted to clash against each other on New Year's Day 2020. Manchester United will play against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 (Thursday, January 2 according to IST). Here are the live streaming details, team news and preview for the match.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Match Preview

💬 "We all trust Mikel. He knows football, he’s trying to improve our team.



"With just a few training sessions we are playing with more energy with his philosophy."



🗣 @DavidLuiz_4 pic.twitter.com/ZJkzgy2FUg — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 29, 2019

Manchester United are placed 5th on the Premier League points table. They are up against Arsenal, who are ranked 12th on the table. United have 31 points to their credit. United won their previous match against Burnley with a 2-0 scoreline, while Arsenal lost against Chelsea.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Streaming details

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 (January 2 according to IST).

Time: 1.30 AM (IST)

Streaming details: Hotstar, Star Sports Select 1

Last Five Matches

Arsenal: LDDLW

Manchester United: WWLDW

Arsenal vs Manchester United Team News

Paul Pogba looks set to start for Manchester United after returning from injury as well as owing to Scott McTominay’s injury against Newcastle United. Eric Bailly will also be out. Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Marcos Rojo are still injured and will not feature for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. Dani Ceballos is injured and won’t be available for Mikel Arteta. Gabriel Martinelli, Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers would miss out on the clash as well.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Team Line-ups

Manchester United: David de Gea (gk), Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron wan Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Fred, Jesse Lingard, Daniel James, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial.

Arsenal: Bernd Leno (GK), Bukayo Saka, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe

