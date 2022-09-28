Arshdeep Singh & Deepak Chahar Stun South Africa, Reduce Them To 9/5 In First T20I: WATCH

Team India fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar have wreaked havoc against South Africa in the first match of the T20I series as they have reduced them to just nine runs for the loss of five wickets. Arshdeep has been the pick among them so far as he has stunning figures of 3/7 after just one over.

WATCH | Arshdeep & Chahar wreak havoc against South Africa

Meanwhile, Chahar has picked up two wickets. What is worse for South Africa is that their batsmen suffered three golden ball ducks in the space of just five deliveries. This is also the lowest score by any team against Team India after the fall of the fifth wicket. Previously, Afghanistan had the lowest total against the Men in Blue when they had lost five wickets after a score of just 20 runs.

India vs South Africa: Fans react as Arshdeep & Chahar stun SA

- unbelievable stuff from Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 28, 2022

Deepak chahar on fire 🔥🔥😳😍

Brilliant bowling by him and arshdeep. #cricket #INDvSA — Visheshta Jotwani 🎀☮️ (@visheshtaa_j) September 28, 2022

Watching Deepak Chahar rattle the stumps with the new ball makes my day a little better. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) September 28, 2022

India vs South Africa playing XIs

Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was then ruled out of the first game. Bumrah recently made his comeback to the Indian team after recovering from a back injury. He was part of the three-match T20I series against Australia, where he played in two matches and picked one wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Deepak Chahar made it to first eleven in place of Hardik Pandya and Bumrah, who played the last game against Australia.

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

