Arshdeep Singh Wikipedia Row: How Does The Page Work & Previous Instances Of Such Changes

The Asia Cup India-Pakistan face-off was a nail-biter, with numerous high and low moments for both sides. Pakistan, which won the toss, and chose to bowl first, was set a somewhat decent target for, by India of 182 runs. The Babar Azam-led team which was seemingly in an uncomfortable position, took victory from the hands of the team led by Rohit Sharma, and the 18th over is being seen as the game changer.

Pakistan needed 34 runs to win in 16 balls. On the non-striker's end was Khushdil Shah and the striker's end was taken by Asif Ali. On Ravi Bishnoi's bowling, Ali played a sweep shot and the ball went into the air and was looking like an easy take for Arshdeep. However, to everyone's surprise, or rather shock, the ball went through his hands.

Wikipedia entry of Arshdeep changed

Moments after India witnessed a five-wicket loss to Pakistan, Arshdeep's Wikipedia page was changed. The fresh entry said that the 23-year-old had been selected to play for the 'Khalistani national cricket team'. It read, "He made his international debut for Khalistan in July 2022. In August 2022, he was named in Khalistan's Asia Cup Squad".

Wikipedia is a knowledge-sharing website, but who writes its entries? The website is open to all. Anyone can write, modify and edit entries. It follows in 'wisdom in crowd' principle which basically implies that it is self-policing and relies on its community of volunteer editors to improve the quality and accuracy of the pages over time.

Republic, from IP addresses, got to know that the 'Khalistani' change was made by someone in Pakistan's Islamabad on September 4, 6:58 p.m.

Arshdeep's isn't a case in isolation, there're many examples of Wikipedia vandalism:-

In 2018, the definition of an Indian was edited to be read as 'They are a little brown and they smell like curry and they eat it'

In 2021, PM Modi on the knowledge-sharing website was described as someone ' engineering a political realignment towards right-wing politics, remaining a figure of controversy domestically and internationally over his Hindu nationalist beliefs'.

After the Arshdeep incident, the IT ministry has summoned Wikipedia executives for a meeting to seek an explanation on how the Indian player's page entry was changed to reflect his 'Khalistan' association.