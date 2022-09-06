Arshdeep Singh's Parents Extend Support To Son; 'Silly Mistakes Happen, People Love Him'

Young Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh got viciously trolled for dropping a catch in the India vs Pakistan match that took place in Dubai, but that did not break the spirit of his parents, who are proud of their son's achievements. Speaking to news agency ANI, Arshdeep Singh's parents expressed anguish over how players get slammed by fans every time they make mistakes on the field. Pakistan on Sunday won the Super 4 Asia Cup encounter by five wickets.

"We went to watch the match. India-Pakistan match is always interesting. Fans get emotional, and angry when their team loses and say a few words. We are taking it positively and there is no problem," Arshdeep's father Darshan Singh told ANI.

His mother too expressed her disappointment over the brutal trolling, much of which has been traced to Pakistan, and said, "We also watched the first match and the second match was also good but silly mistakes happen and can happen by anyone. People have a habit to say, let them say. If people are commenting on it, it means they love him."

Arshdeep Singh viciously trolled

The cricketer was also subjected to 'Khalistani' remarks on social media, which seemingly originated from Pakistan, following which, the IT Ministry summoned Wikipedia executives for a meeting to seek an explanation on how Arshdeep's Wikipedia page entry was changed to allege a 'Khalistan' association.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared screenshots of some troll accounts and urged the Centre to take strict action against this propaganda allegedly started by Pakistani agencies. He said, "I wholeheartedly condemn Pakistan’s anti-Sikh narrative & deliberate targeting of Arshdeep Singh to portray him as the reason of India's loss. The media channels, journalists and influencer accounts of Pak are hitting at Arshdeep in context of Khalistan."