Arun Jaitley Stadium, Southampton Weather: What Were The Top Searches In Sports Of 2021?

Google recently released its year-end list about the most-searched topics. When it comes to Sports, in India, during the IPL, which is the ultimate cricketing season, search interest for the Arun Jaitley stadium reached an all-time high, especially in the last week of April as the Arun Jaitley stadium was scheduled to host the games. The IPL overall emerged as the most searched topic not just in sports, but across all genres.

As for in the US, top sports searches came for the WNBA jerseys and Google suggests that the searches almost doubled this year as the WNBA entered its 25th season in comparison to the previous year.

As the year reached the halfway stage, India were pitted against New Zealand in the World Test Championship finals and with reports having suggested that it normally rains around then in the UK, "Southampton weather" trended, as the game was slated to be held in Southampton along with the New Zealand national cricket team ahead of the World Test Championship finals as cricketing fans around the world wanted to know if there would be clear or cloudy skies or any chances of rain.

EURO 2020, COPA America and Gold Medal among top searches in second half of 2021

In July, Euro 2020 topped the charts, England had made it to the final and everyone was wanting to know if "it is coming home" but as Italy won the UEFA European Championship for the second time, "how many times has Italy won the EUROs" trended the searches.

Around the same time, Lionel Messi-led Argentina won the COPA America, and in the run-up to it, football fans across the globe constantly searched for the Copa America standings and Peru "tabla de posiciones Copa America 2021" was the most searched sporting event in 2021.

Meanwhile, in July, Olympian Simone Biles was the top trending person searched in the U.S. and with her withdrawing from the finals of a particular competition, the searches grew. Along with that, Tokyo Olympics 2020 was widely searched, while India searched for "Goal medal" in the aftermath of Neeraj Chopra's gold in Javelin Throw and never had India searched the term in a year ever before. Among other top sports searches, worldwide searches for 'skate park' reached a five-year high this August.

