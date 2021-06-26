Arun Lal Defends Skipper Kohli After WTC Final Loss, Asks 'Why Blame Virat Alone?'

Former batsman Arun Lal has said that it is criminal to put the blame solely on Team India skipper Virat Kohli after an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the recently-concluded ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Virat Kohli was set in the first innings as he remained unbeaten on 44 after the end of Day 2. However, he failed to add any runs to his overnight score and was trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Kyle Jamieson on the morning of Day 3.

Virat never got going in the second innings and was once again dismissed by Jamieson for a paltry 13 in the all-important first session of the final day's play. He decided to defend a delivery that was bowled outside off-stump, but it took the outside edge of his bat and went straight into the gloves of BJ Watling who made no mistake behind the stumps.

Arun Lal defends Virat Kohli

"We can't really say it was a bad shot. Your foot is two feet away from the ball and you still hit it for a boundary, everyone then says it's a classy shot. But if you miss a similar kind of ball and it takes the edge, people will then say, 'No footwork, playing away from the body. Horrible shot'. That's not the way you should deal with it. Besides, all our batsmen looked vulnerable against the Dukes ball. Why blame Virat alone?" said Arun Lal while speaking to the Telegraph.

"Virat made a mistake, and that happens. There's so much pressure on him, while the ball was also moving a lot in such conditions. Prior to that, he was covering for the ball that came in as he was LBW last time. Now, if you are unlucky, you will nick it. Besides, that was a very good spell by Jamieson", Arun Lal added.

His team might have suffered a humiliating defeat in the WTC final, but now Virat Kohli & Co. would be hoping to bring their A-game in the upcoming five-match Test series against England starting August 4. The batting megastar had a dream English summer last year where he had scored 593 runs in 10 innings.

Kohli would not only be hoping to replicate the performance of 2018 but also be hoping to help Team India register a Test series win on English soil for the first time since the 2007/08 season.