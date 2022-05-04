As BCCI Bans Boria Majumdar, Ex-Rajasthan Cricket Association Chief Weighs In On Sanctions

In the latest development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned journalist Boria Majumdar for two years for threatening & bullying Wriddhiman Saha via threat-laced texts. Following BCCI's decision after a thorough probe into the matter, former Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president Bimal Roy gave his take on the issue.

Boria Majumdar banned by BCCI: Bimal Roy gives his initial reaction

In an exclusive telephonic conversation with Republic Media Network about Boria Majumdar's two-year ban, Bimal Roy said, "I think this is the first time that such an incident has happened in BCCI's history. But some action had to be taken because what Wriddhiman Saha said was also true. I know it is a very tough decision and Boria will also get to understand that this is a lesson for the journalists not to intimidate."

However, Roy added that he believes that the punishment is too harsh as he stated, "I think it is a little too harsh. It could have been maybe a year ban or something because this is the first time we are seeing such a thing." Despite having suggested that the punishment could have been slightly more lenient, he believes that BCCI did the right thing by taking some kind of action. "But I am definitely for such action against such incidents that happen."

BCCI bans Boria Majumdar for 2 years

BCCI released a statement to confirm that Boria Majumdar had been banned for two years after Wriddhiman Saha had accused the journalist for bullying him. The complete statement is given below: