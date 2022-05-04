As BCCI Bans Boria Majumdar, Ex-Rajasthan Cricket Association Chief Weighs In On Sanctions

Quick links:
In the latest development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned journalist Boria Majumdar for two years for threatening & bullying Wriddhiman Saha via threat-laced texts. Following BCCI's decision after a thorough probe into the matter, former Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president Bimal Roy gave his take on the issue.
In an exclusive telephonic conversation with Republic Media Network about Boria Majumdar's two-year ban, Bimal Roy said, "I think this is the first time that such an incident has happened in BCCI's history. But some action had to be taken because what Wriddhiman Saha said was also true. I know it is a very tough decision and Boria will also get to understand that this is a lesson for the journalists not to intimidate."
However, Roy added that he believes that the punishment is too harsh as he stated, "I think it is a little too harsh. It could have been maybe a year ban or something because this is the first time we are seeing such a thing." Despite having suggested that the punishment could have been slightly more lenient, he believes that BCCI did the right thing by taking some kind of action. "But I am definitely for such action against such incidents that happen."
BCCI released a statement to confirm that Boria Majumdar had been banned for two years after Wriddhiman Saha had accused the journalist for bullying him. The complete statement is given below:
"As you may be aware, Mr. Wriddhiman Saha had shared screenshots of messages sent by a journalist on the social media platform Twitter, wherein he stated that he felt bullied by the conduct of the said journalist. Mr. Saha, in the hearing, named Mr. Boria Majumdar as the journalist.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India had taken cognizance of this incident and deemed it necessary to investigate and probe the matter to avoid the recurrence of such instances with other players.
In this regard, BCCI formed a committee comprising Mr. Rajeev Shukla, Vice President, BCCI, Mr. Arun Singh Dhumal, Treasurer, BCCI and Mr. Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Councillor, BCCI ("Ka Committee"). The key issues for deliberation for the BCCI Committee in the matter was to ascertain if the messages sent by the journalist were in the nature of threat and intimidation.
The BCCI Committee considered the submissions by both Mr. Saha and Mr. Majumdar and concluded that the actions by Mr. Majumdar were indeed in the nature of threat and intimidation. The BCCI Committee recommended the following sanctions to the Apex Council of BCCI. The Apex Council of BCCI agreed with the recommendations of the BCCI Committee and imposed the following sanctions:
i. 2 (two) year ban on getting any accreditation as a member of the press in any of the cricket matches (domestic and international) in India; ii. 2 (two) year ban on getting any interview with any registered players in India; and iii. 2 (two) year ban on access to any of BCCI and members associations owned cricket facilities.
In view of the above, we hereby request you to kindly facilitate the compliance of the aforementioned sanctions in your respective associations."