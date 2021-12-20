As CSK Shares Adorable Picture Of Skipper MS Dhoni & Wife Sakshi, Netizens Go Gaga

The Chennai Super Kings uploaded one of the cutest images of MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni. CSK uploaded the image of the two on their Twitter page and netizens absolutely loved it. Many called it adorable and one user even managed to point out that Dhoni also tried to pose like Sakshi but sadly he could not. However, almost everyone wanted the CSK admin to organise a 'Super Couple' episode with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni, the idea that the admin himself had teased in the caption.

The image of the two is said to be from a wedding that they were attending in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding is of NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel's son Prajay Patel. Earlier, Sakshi had also shared an image of her and Mahi with the caption "Cheers to '14 years' of knowing each other' to mark the day they met 14 years back. Mahi and Sakshi also have a daughter together, Ziva who is now around 5-years-old.

IPL 2022: Dhoni takes pay cut to stay on at CSK

The existing eight franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, November 30, revealed the names of players retained by them ahead of the upcoming mega auction. CSK decided to retain MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Chennai Super Kings also shared a video of its star players signing their contracts for the coming season.

As far as the retentions are concerned, MS Dhoni has agreed to a wage cut as the former India skipper has been retained by CSK for Rs. 12 crore, Rs. 3 crore less than what he was receiving in the previous edition of the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja was the first pick for CSK in the retention list as the side has acquired his services for Rs. 16 crore, the highest for a CSK player in IPL 2022. Moeen Ali has been retained for Rs. 8 crore and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been retained for Rs. 6 crore. The Kings are now left with a salary purse of Rs. 48 crore after the deduction of the amount used for retaining the four players.

