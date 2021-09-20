As England Cancels Tour To Pakistan, Netizens Share Wise Words For PM Imran Khan

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced that they are pulling out of the England Tour of Pakistan after having reviewed the security situation in Pakistan. The move comes days after the New Zealand team forfeited the tour abruptly after receiving intelligence inputs of a security threat ahead of the 1st game.

The England men and women's teams were scheduled to play two Twenty20 international matches, with the Women's team to also be involved in three One-Day Internationals. "We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted Covid environments." the official release of the ECB read.

"We can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip."



The ECB conveyed their decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board and said while they would have loved a tour, it became necessary to put the mental and physical well-being of its players and support staff at the highest priority. "There is the added complexity for our Men's T20 squad. We believe that touring under these conditions will not be ideal preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where performing well remains a top priority for 2021" it added saying that they are sorry for the impact this will have on cricket in Pakistan but the situations were such.

The decision comes as a huge blow to Pakistan cricket as they have faced two cancellations. First of the New Zealand series and now the England tour of Pakistan. Meanwhile, social media once again erupted as the Pakistan Cricket Board yet again failed to put up a tournament in their country. Several Pakistan cricketing figures, including the new PCB chief Ramiz Raja, took to their social media's to criticize the decision but faced several backlashes. Let us see some of the social media reactions that came in:

After New Zealand, England Cricket Team also withdraws from their tour to Pakistan. It's clearly evident without mincing words that their withdrawal tacitly indicates it is primarily about the security concerns since Pakistan harbors major terrorist groups. #PAKvENG — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) September 20, 2021

