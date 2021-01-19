As India beat Aus, Babul Supriyo reminded of infamous tweet on Vihari; has fiery response

There was one reaction that had become a talking point when India managed to save the third Test against Australia a few days. Union Minister of State Babul Supriyo had expressed his displeasure over Hanuma Vihari ‘murdering cricket’ as he played for a draw instead of attempting to win the match. As the Bharatiya Janata Party leader praised India for the victory in the fourth Test, a netizen reminded him of his infamous tweet, leading to an interesting response.

READ: After Vihari Tweet, Babul Supriyo Has Message For Shardul-Sundar Partnership; Others React

Babul Supriyo on India’s victory in fourth Test

Babul Supriyo’s message on India’s victory was mainly for Rishabh Pant, who played a match-winning innings of 89*. The singer-politician used wordplay to state that ‘Gabbar’, the popular villain from the film Sholay was out at the Gabba and his name was Rishabh Pant.

Using terms like ‘Fortune favours the Brave & HOW' , he wrote how the ‘so-called inexperienced team' had burnt Sholay (fire) in the hearts of 135 crore Indians. Praising coach Ravi Shastri, he termed it as a ‘hair raising feat’.

#GabbaNeDekhaGabbarKo aaj🤩Naam uska @RishabhPant17 🐯🦁Fortune favours the Brave & HOW ! #Sholay jalaya hai 135 crores Indian Dil mein iss so-called inexperienced #TeamIndia ne🔥Take a bow & a special mention of @RaviShastriOfc ! What a Win!! HairRaising yet

FUN-tastic🤟 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/97ma2zU3FH — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 19, 2021

READ:Virender Sehwag's Witty Comment On Hanuma Vihari's Reply To Babul Supriyo Makes Fans Laugh

However, one netizen reminded him of his tweet on Hanuma Vihari last time and said, "First you talk about Hanuma Vihari. You don’t know to watch cricket and are trying to become a hero’'

Supriyo clapped back at the troll and asked him to ‘shut up’. He asked, "Are you stil stuck on the third Test, is your life that boring?”

Arre choop reh bewakooffff .. abhi bhi 3rd test pe atka hua hai ! Zindegi itni boring hai kya teri? https://t.co/Yp0nXHZU2q — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 19, 2021

India win series

Opener Shubman Gill (91) and Cheteshwar Pujara (55) were among the other star performers on day 5. Their 124-run partnership proved to be the difference as it took the game away from the Aussies. Quickfire cameos by Rahane (24) and Sundar (22) also turned out to be crucial.

India made it back-to-back series victories Down Under after their historic victory under Virat Kohli's captaincy in 2018-19. The series win was aided by numerous star performances including the partnerships between Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin-Hanuma Vihari in the third Test, Ajinkya Rahane's century in the second Test, Mohammad Siraj's five-for in the fourth Test and Shardul Thakur-Washington Sundar's partnership in the fourth Test

READ:R Ashwin Backs SCG Batting Partner Hanuma Vihari, Responds To Babul Supriyo

READ:Hanuma Vihari Responds To Babul Supriyo After He Accused Him Of 'murdering Cricket'

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.