As Motera Becomes World's Largest Cricket Stadium, Check Out List Of 10 Biggest Grounds

Adding another feather to the cap, India on Wednesday inaugurated the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. While previously an Australian stadium used to top the list of the world’s largest cricket stadiums, Motera Cricket Stadium now boasts an unrivalled capacity of 110,000 and is officially known as Sardar Patel Stadium. President Ram Nath Kavind inaugurated the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad’s Motera on Wednesday ahead of India vs England’s pink ball test match. Here are the world’s 10 largest cricket stadiums:

1. Motera Cricket Stadium, Gujarat, India

While Motera Cricket Stadium, Gujarat is the world’s largest cricket stadium, it is also the second-biggest stadium overall with an area of 63 acres. It was first constructed in 1982 when the capacity was 49,000, followed by a renovation in 2006 and making the capacity 54,000. However, a significant development finally took place in 2020 to boost the seating to a whopping 110,000.

Image credits: gujaratcricketassociation.com

2. Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia

One of the most legendary cricket arenas, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia (MCG) is the second-largest cricket stadium in the world. It hosted its first match back in March 1877 and has continued to host the annual Boxing Day Test. The overall capacity of MCG is 100,024.

Image credits: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)/Facebook

3. Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India

Another Indian cricket stadium making to the top ten list includes Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India. Until 2020, it was also India’s biggest cricket stadium and it can host at least 66,349 spectators. Built back in 1864, ‘Mecca of Indian Cricket’ hosted its first cricket match in January 1934. In the area, it is 50 acres.

Image credits: cricketassociationofbengal.com

4. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, Chhattisgarh

The fourth-largest cricket stadium in the world is Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, Chhattisgarh. It can accommodate 65,000 spectators and was built in 2008. However, till now, no international matches have been played on the ground.

Image credits: @ProgressiveCg/Twitter

5. Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia

Another cricket stadium with a seating capacity of over 60,000, Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia bagged fifth place. In Australia, Optus Stadium is also the second-largest cricket arena and also the nation’s newest Test Cricket venue. It was opened in 2018. The field size is 165 m×130 m.

Image credits: Optus Stadium/ Facebook

Read - Congress Launches Attack As Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium Gets Named After Narendra Modi

Read - Ahmedabad's Giant Motera Named 'Narendra Modi Stadium' Before 3rd India-England Test

6. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, India

As per the Austadiums report, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India is the sixth-largest. With a seating capacity of 55,000, this arena was constructed in 2003. The first international Test match was played in November 2010, pitting India against New Zealand in the 16-acre stadium.

Image credits: hycricket.org/stadium/stadium

7. Greenfield International Stadium, Trivandrum, India

Greenfield International Stadium, Trivandrum, India is another Indian cricket stadium that is 55,000-seater that was built in 2014. However, the first cricket match only took place in November 2017.

Image credits: The Sports Hub, Trivandrum/Facebook

8. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, India

The eighth-largest cricket stadium in the world is Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, India that apart from cricket, also hosts some football matches. It was constructed in 1996 and the arena can accommodate 55,000 spectators.

Image credits: gcda.kerala.gov.in

9. DY Patil Sports Stadium, Navi Mumbai, India

Similar to Greenfield and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, DY Patil Sports Stadium also serves as a multipurpose stadium. Even though it was constructed in 2008, it is yet to host any international cricket match. The final matches of IPL 2008 and 2010 took place here.

Image credits: DY Patil Sports Academy/Facebook

10. Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia

One of the oldest cricket stadiums built back in 1871, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia is the world’s tenth-largest cricket arena. The spectator capacity of this stadium is 53,583, and it hosted the first international cricket match in 1884 which was a Test match between Australia and England.

Image credits: Adelaide Oval/Facebook

Read - India Vs England 3rd Test: All About New Motera Stadium's Top 10 Fan-friendly Features

Read - Alvarez Headlines First Boxing Card At Dolphins Home Stadium



Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.