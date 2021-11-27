As Ralf Rangnick Nears Man Utd Appointment, His 2016 'too Old' Ronaldo Comments Resurfaces

With Manchester United expected to confirm Ralf Rangnick's appointment as interim manager soon, an interesting comment passed by him in 2016 has reemerged on the internet.

The German coach had claimed that players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are too old and expensive, which may make it difficult for them to cope at his RB Leipzig team.

Ralf Rangnick's equation with Cristiano Ronaldo could be sour

Ralf Rangnick is well known to be a coach who has a clear mindset in how he wants his teams to play. Having been known as the 'Godfather of the Gegenpress,' wherein teams press their opponents immediately after they lose possession of the ball, it could be disastrous news for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese captain has often been criticized this season for his work rate when Manchester United do not have possession of the ball, and it could get worse for him if Rangnick is in charge.

When asked if he would sign Ronaldo or Lionel Messi in 2016 at RB Leipzig, Rangnick had replied, "It would be absurd to think that it could work with them here [Leipzig]. They are both too old and too expensive." While the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's lack of pressing could be an issue in the German coach's team, his quality cannot be questioned.

💪 The latest from Edi and his recovery from injury... #MUFC | @ECavaniOfficial — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 27, 2021

Since Rangnick made those comments, Ronaldo has won the UEFA Champions League on three occasions with Real Madrid and also went on to win the Serie A with Juventus. Moreover, even this season at the age of 36-years old, the Portuguese international continues to perform at the highest level. Ronaldo has scored four goals in nine Premier League appearances and a staggering six in just five UCL games.

Manchester United set to face Chelsea this weekend

After a turbulent week at Old Trafford with the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United are all set to take on Chelsea this weekend at Stamford Bridge under new caretaker manager Michael Carrick. The Chelsea vs Manchester United match is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday, November 28. Meanwhile, Carrick could also be in charge for the midweek game against Arsenal, if Ralf Rangnick's appointment is not confirmed earlier.