As Saha Reveals Ganguly Chat, Chetan Sharma Hints At 'age' Factor For Snub From Test Squad

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who has been dropped from the Test squad, has alleged BCCI of double standards, claiming that he was assured of his place in the team by president Sourav Ganguly after he slammed a half-century against New Zealand late last year.

Saha said Ganguly's statement gave him a lot of confidence but he failed to understand why everything changed so fast as he has been dropped from the Test squad. Saha revealed that Team India head coach Rahul Dravid had earlier told him that he won't be considered for Test matches going forward and that he should think about taking retirement.

"He [Ganguly] even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast," Saha was quoted as saying to PTI after his exclusion from the Test squad.

BCCI hits back at Saha

Chetan Sharma, the chairman of India’s selection committee, has now hit back at Saha, saying why isn't the Siliguri-born cricketer taking part in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. Sharma stated that players must go back to the domestic circuit if they aren't playing international cricket, injured, or undergoing rehabilitation.

Sharma said that there comes a time when it becomes important to look beyond established players and start thinking about youngsters, but he refused to divulge details as to why Saha has been dropped from the Test squad.

"Look, age isn't something we give a lot of credence. On what grounds Wriddhi has been dropped, we can't tell you. But there comes a time when you start thinking about youngsters when you don't play for long. Also, I don't know why Saha is not playing Ranji Trophy. That's not my jurisdiction and that's what state unit must look into. That's why we want players to go and play Ranji Trophy if you are not playing international or rested due to workload management or injured and undergoing rehabilitation," Chetan Sharma told PTI.

KS Bharat has been added to the Test squad as Saha's replacement. Bharat had kept wickets for India during the New Zealand series as Saha's substitute. Saha is not the only notable name missing from the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. Veteran batters Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, and pacer Ishant Sharma also failed to find a place in the squad for the Sri Lanka series.

Image: AP/PTI