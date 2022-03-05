A day after Shane Warne passed away in Thailand due to a suspected heart attack, Cricket Australia took to Twitter and announced that a stand in the MCG will be renamed after the former cricketer as a special tribute. The sudden death of the 52-year-old shocked the entire world as on the same day, Australia also lost its legendary wicketkeeper Rod Marsh.

MCG to rename stand after Shane Warne

According to the information posted by Cricket.com.au on it's social media handle, the Great Southern Stand at MCG will be renamed after Shane Warne.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, Victorian Sports minister Martin Pakula said that Premier Daniel Andrews had already spoken with the MCG Trust and exchanged text messages with Jason Warne, Shane Warne’s brother, on Saturday, and the renaming will happen as quickly as possible.

A special tribute for the one and only Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/0b0LJ3ilgM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 5, 2022

“I don’t want to talk through talk about the [renaming] process other than to say I had a conversation with Dan a couple of hours ago and he’s exchanged messages with Shane’s brother and whilst they might be a technical process that would normally be gone through, sometimes you need to dispense with that. You need to respond in the way that I think the whole community would think is appropriate.”

Shane Warne passes away: A look back at the legendary career

Shane Warne played Australian domestic cricket for his home state of Victoria, and English domestic cricket for Hampshire. He was the captain of Hampshire for three seasons, from 2005 to 2007.

Many of Shane Warne's most spectacular performances have occurred in the Ashes series against England, including a hat-trick at the MCG in 1994 and a five-wicket haul and 700th wicket in his final MCG Test in 2006.

In 2005, Warne broke the record for the number of wickets in a calendar year, with 96 wickets. Warne took his 700th Test wicket on December 26, 2006, at the MCG when he bowled English batsman Andrew Strauss in his final Test appearance at the ground.