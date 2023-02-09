As Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat Get Maiden Test Caps, Here's What Their Families Said

Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat received their maiden Test caps on Thursday ahead of the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While Suryakumar got his cap from former India head coach Ravi Shastri, Cheteshwar Pujara presented Bharat with his maiden Test cap.

Suryakumar Yadav, a top-order batsman from Mumbai, has been in the spotlight for his impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and in the white-ball format for India. Bharat, a wicketkeeper-batsman from Andhra Pradesh, has been on the fringes of the national team for a while now, impressing with his agility behind the stumps and quick-fire batting.

Both cricketers have worked hard and made sacrifices to reach this point, and their families could not be more proud.

Here's how their families reacted

"As a parent, we have seen since childhood that he was very much passionate about this game of cricket. Though he had a choice earlier between badminton and cricket but he chose to play cricket and we supported. We feel very proud that after T20I and ODI, he has got the Test cap, the ultimate format of the game," Suryakumar's father said.

"It is a big achievement for our family that he [Bharat] is playing in the Border-Gavaskar series. We are very happy for him. Bharat was very interested in this game since childhood. I would also like to thank the BCCI for inviting us on his Test debut. He has worked very hard. He used to travel alone for matches with his heavy kit bag," Bharat's father said.

𝗔𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝗶𝘁 𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘀! ☺️☺️



Hear from the proud and emotional family members of @surya_14kumar & @KonaBharat - #TeamIndia's newest Test debutants 👏🏻👏🏻#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/RMo8aa99Ls — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2023

Both Suryakumar and Bharat have had to overcome many challenges to reach this point. They have faced rejection, criticism, and injury along the way, but their determination and love for the sport have kept them going. Their families have supported them every step of the way, providing encouragement and motivation when it was needed.

As the two young cricketers took the field for their maiden Test match, their families were cheering them on from the stands. This is a proud moment not only for Suryakumar and Bharat, but also for their families and communities. The two players represent the aspirations and dreams of many young cricketers in India and serve as a source of inspiration to all.

As far as the match is concerned, India bowled Australia out for just 177 runs and then quickly put on 77/1 runs on the board to shrink the first-innings lead. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin played a crucial role with the ball, while Rohit Sharma did the bulk of the scoring with the bat. India are currently in the driving seat after the end of play on Day 1 of the first Test in Nagpur.

Image: Twitter/BCCI

