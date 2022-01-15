As Virat Kohli Resigns As Test Captain, Amit Mishra Recalls Key Changes He Brought To Team

Quick links:
Image: PTI
After Virat Kohli announced his decision to relinquish his captaincy duties from the Test format, former Indian cricketer Amit Mishra asserted that the ex-skipper brought one major change in Indian cricket, which was in terms of fitness. Calling Kohli a very positive person, the spin wizard said that he focused on fitness and brought major changes in the team's diet plan.
In conversatoin with Republic, Amit Mishra said, "Kohli has a lot of cricket left in him and he will serve Team India for coming years. Youngsters will get a lot to learn from him. As a senior, he will be a guiding force to the youngsters in the coming time."
On asked about Virat Kohli's retirement, Mishra said, "I think this is his own decision. He probably wants to work on his batting. Till now, he did a good captaincy. In future, he will guide the team as a senior."
Following Team India's 2-1 defeat in the Test series in South Africa, Virat Kohli on Saturday announced his decision to step down as skipper of the year. In December 2021, Kohli has stepped down as the captain of the T20I side before he was stripped off the captaincy of the ODI side.
Virat Kohli's statement announcing his decision to step down as Team India's skipper from the Test format reads:
Its been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I have done this job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as the Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know its not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team.
I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from Day One and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward.