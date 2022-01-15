As Virat Kohli Resigns As Test Captain, Amit Mishra Recalls Key Changes He Brought To Team

After Virat Kohli announced his decision to relinquish his captaincy duties from the Test format, former Indian cricketer Amit Mishra asserted that the ex-skipper brought one major change in Indian cricket, which was in terms of fitness. Calling Kohli a very positive person, the spin wizard said that he focused on fitness and brought major changes in the team's diet plan.

In conversatoin with Republic, Amit Mishra said, "Kohli has a lot of cricket left in him and he will serve Team India for coming years. Youngsters will get a lot to learn from him. As a senior, he will be a guiding force to the youngsters in the coming time."

On asked about Virat Kohli's retirement, Mishra said, "I think this is his own decision. He probably wants to work on his batting. Till now, he did a good captaincy. In future, he will guide the team as a senior."

Virat Kohli steps down as Team India's Test skipper

Following Team India's 2-1 defeat in the Test series in South Africa, Virat Kohli on Saturday announced his decision to step down as skipper of the year. In December 2021, Kohli has stepped down as the captain of the T20I side before he was stripped off the captaincy of the ODI side.

Virat Kohli's statement announcing his decision to step down as Team India's skipper from the Test format reads: