As Virat Kohli Steps Down As T20 Captain, Here's A Look At T20 Records Held By Him

Indian cricketer Virat Kholi on Thursday announced that he would be stepping down as the T20 Captain. Kohli released a statement via his social media handle where he announced the reason behind stepping down as the captain. The cricketer said that he also spoke to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Sourav Ganguly, along with coach Ravi Shastri and Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma before taking the decision. As Virat Kohli steps down from T20 Captaincy, here are some of the records that the cricketer holds.

Virat Kohli steps down

Virat Kohli via his social media shared a statement that read-

I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket

Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win.

Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward.

Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've

decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors

about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability.

Records held by Virat Kholi

1. In T20, Kohli has the highest career batting average (52.65)

2. Virat Kohli holds the record of most fifties in a T20 career (28 half-centuries)

3. Kohli holds the world record for hitting most fours in T20 (285)

4. Virat Kohli has the most player of the series awards in T20 (7)

5. Virat Kohli ranks third for scoring most number of fifties in consecutive innings (3)

6. Kohli ranks sixth for scoring the most number of runs in a calendar year (641)

7. Kohli is the second player to have received the most number of player-of-the-match awards (120)

8. Kohli ranks 8th for most matches as captain (45)

Image: AP