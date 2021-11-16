AS-W Vs PS-W: Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Fantasy Tips And More About The WBBL Game

Adelaide Strikers Women are all set to face Perth Scorchers Women in match no. 47 of the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League(WBBL) 2021 at the Karen Rolton Oval Stadium in Adelaide, on Wednesday. The Strikers Women head into the match on the back of a four-match winning streak, having defeated Brisbane heat by eight wickets in a dominating fashion in their previous match. At the same time, the Scorchers Women head into the match after winning two consecutive matches, with their previous match ending without any result. They defeated Melbourne Stars in match no. 39 by a margin of 10 wickets.

In the current WBBL 2021 points standings, the Scorchers sit at the third position with a total of six wins and three losses in the 11 matches they have played. Meanwhile, the Strikers follow the Scorchers in fourth place with six wins and four losses in a total of 11 matches played so far. If the Scorchers win Wednesday’s clash they will rise to the top of the points table ahead of the Melbourne Renegades, whereas if the Strikers win the match they will reach second place in the standings ahead of Brisbane Heat.

WBBL 2021: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Dream XI predictions

AS-W vs PS-W Fantasy XI-

Wicketkeeper- Beth Mooney

Batters- Chamari Athapaththu, Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack

Allrounders- Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Heather Graham

Bowlers- Samantha Betts, Darcie Brown, Lilly Mills, Amanda Wellington

AS-W predicted playing XI- Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

PS-W predicted playing XI- Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Samantha Betts, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

WBBL 2021: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, and Recent forms

Beth Mooney- The wicketkeeper batter of the Perth Scorchers Women is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament, with a total of 419 runs to her name in 10 matches. She scored 83 unbeaten runs off 53 balls in the previous match.

Sophie Devine- The Perth Scorchers skipper Sophie Devine is the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament with a total of 323 runs scored in 10 matches. She hit the first century of the current season by hitting 101 runs.

Laura Wolvaardt- The Adelaide Strikers batter is currently her team’s highest run-scorer with a total of 268 runs to her name in 11 matches. She will be key for the team in Wednesday’s clash.

Lilly Mills- The right-arm medium pace bowler for Scorchers Women, Lilly Mills is currently the second most wicket-taker of the tournament with a total of 16 wickets to her credit in 10 matches.

Amanda Wellington- Wellington returned with the figures of 2/21 in four overs in the Strikers’ previous match. She is currently the third-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, having dismissed 15 batters in 11 matches.

Darcie Brown- Brown is currently the second-highest wicket-taker for her team and the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with a total of 13 wickets against her name in 10 matches.

Image: Instagram@scorchersbbl/@strikersbbl