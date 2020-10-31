AS W Vs PS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League Live

Adelaide Strikers Women and Perth Scorchers Women will battle it out in the Women's Big Bash League on Sunday, November 1. The match will be played at the Drummoyne Oval, Sydney at 4:00 am IST. Here is a look at our AS W vs PS W match prediction, probable AS W vs PS W playing 11 and AS W vs PS W Dream11 team.

AS W vs PS W live: AS W vs PS W Dream11 prediction and preview

Adelaide Strikers Women come into this match after losing their previous one to Sydney Thunder Women by 58 runs. Chasing 191 for victory, AS W could only manage 132/8 in 20 overs, giving their opponents an easy win. Tahlia McGrath was the top scorer for the losing side with 46 runs. Sarah Coyte performed well with the ball and picked up 3 wickets.

The Thunder too good today.



Time to reset ahead of tomorrow’s clash with the Scorchers. pic.twitter.com/D3TqMNv2iG — AdelaideStrikersWBBL (@StrikersWBBL) October 31, 2020

On the other hand, Perth Scorchers Women at the time of writing were cruising towards the target of 106 after restricting Melbourne Renegades Women to 105/5. For Perth Scorchers Women, Nicole Bolton performed decently with the ball, picking up 3 wickets.

AS W vs PS W Dream11 prediction: Squads for the AS W vs PS W Dream11 team

AS W vs PS W Dream11 prediction: AS W squad for AS W vs PS W Dream11 team

Suzie Bates (c), Katie Mack, Annie O'Neill, Bridget Patterson, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath, Stafanie Taylor, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Madeline Penna, Alex Price, Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington.

AS W vs PS W Dream11 prediction: PS W squad for AS W vs PS W Dream11 team

Sophie Devine (c), Megan Banting, Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Nicole Bolton ,Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary,Sarah Glenn, Heather Graham, Amy Jones, Emma King, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Wyllie

AS W vs PS W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AS W vs PS W Dream11 team

Tahlia McGrath

Sarah Coyte

Sophie Devine

Nicole Bolton

AS W vs PS W match prediction: AS W vs PS W Dream11 team

AS W vs PS W live: AS W vs PS W Dream11 prediction

As per our AS W vs PS W Dream11 prediction, PS W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AS W vs PS W Dream11 prediction, top picks and AS W vs PS W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AS W vs PS W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

