AS W Vs PS W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

The first semi-final of the ongoing 2019-20 Women’s Big Bash League will be played between Adelaide Strikers Women and Perth Scorchers Women. Their T20 fixture will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane and it is scheduled to start at 5:40 AM IST on December 7.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

AS W vs PS W Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing fifth season of the Women’s Big Bash League started on October 18, with a match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. Adelaide Strikers ended the league stage at the second position by winning 10 out of their 14 matches. Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers ended the pre-knockout stage at the third place. Both teams will now contest the first of two semi-finals lined-up on December 7 in Brisbane. The winners of the respective semis will then fight for the title prize on December 8 at the same venue.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

AS W vs PS W Dream11 Squad details

AS W vs PS W Dream11: AS W Squad

Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (c), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Annie O Neil, Megan Schutt, Darice Brown, Alex Price, Ellie Falconer

AS W vs PS W Dream11: PS W Squad

Nicole Bolton, Meg Lanning (c), Kim Garth, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Kath Hempenstall, Heather Graham, Jemma Barsby, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts, Amy Ellen Jones, Emma King

The trophy looks good in our skipper's hands 😏... one more sleep until our semi kicks off against the Strikers! 🔥How excited are you?! #MADETOUGH pic.twitter.com/beXGHWt9za — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) December 6, 2019

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

AS W vs PS W Suggested Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper – Georgia Redmayne

All-rounder – Suzie Bates (VC), Tahlia McGrath

Batswomen – Meg Lanning (c), Sophie Devine, Nicole Bolton, Tegan McPharlin, Bridget Patterson

Bowlers – Megan Schutt, Samantha Betts, Taneale Peschel

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand