AS-W Vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

Cricket News

AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team and Prediction: Get all match details, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming Women’s Big Bash fixture on November 30.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
as-w vs ss-w dream11

The 51st match of the ongoing 2019-20 Women’s Big Bash League will be played between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women. Their T20 fixture will be played at the Hurstville Oval in Sydney and it is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM IST on November 30. 

AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing fifth season of Women’s Big Bash League started on October 18 with a match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. Adelaide Strikers are comfortably positioned second on the points table with nine wins and three defeats. Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers are placed fourth on the table with six wins and six defeats.

AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Squad details

AS-W vs SS-W Dream11: AS-W Squad

Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (c), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Megan Schutt, Ellie Falconer, Tabatha Saville, Annie O Neil, Darice Brown

AS-W vs SS-W Dream11: SS-W Squad

Alyssa Healy (wk and c), Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Marizanne Kapp, Hollie Armitage, Dane van Niekerk, Lauren Smith, Jodie Hicks, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Emma Hughes, Alisha Bates, Lauren Cheatle

HB-W vs AS-W Suggested Dream11 Team Prediction

Keeper – Tegan McPharlin

All-rounder – Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry

Batswomen – Alyssa Healy (c), Suzie Bates (vc), Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield

Bowlers – Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

