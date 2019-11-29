AS-W Vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

The 51st match of the ongoing 2019-20 Women’s Big Bash League will be played between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women. Their T20 fixture will be played at the Hurstville Oval in Sydney and it is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM IST on November 30.
A seven-person selection panel will choose the @WBBL Team of the Tournament
Will any Strikers earn selection?

The ongoing fifth season of Women’s Big Bash League started on October 18 with a match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. Adelaide Strikers are comfortably positioned second on the points table with nine wins and three defeats. Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers are placed fourth on the table with six wins and six defeats.
Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (c), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Megan Schutt, Ellie Falconer, Tabatha Saville, Annie O Neil, Darice Brown
Alyssa Healy (wk and c), Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Marizanne Kapp, Hollie Armitage, Dane van Niekerk, Lauren Smith, Jodie Hicks, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Emma Hughes, Alisha Bates, Lauren Cheatle
Calling all cricket mums!
We want to say THANK YOU for everything you do by hosting you at a special event at our WBBL game against the Adelaide Strikers at Hurstville Oval on Saturday

Keeper – Tegan McPharlin
All-rounder – Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry
Batswomen – Alyssa Healy (c), Suzie Bates (vc), Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield
Bowlers – Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.
