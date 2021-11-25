'As Wife Of An Australian Player...': Candice Warner 'worried' Over Tim Paine Scandal

Candice Warner, David Warner's wife, has slammed Cricket Australia (CA) for its handling of the Tim Paine sexting scandal. Candice remarked on 2GB radio that the Australian cricket board has two sets of standards, and that if Paine had merely been a player, the CA would have handled his case differently. According to Candice, Cricket Australia is implying that while it is not acceptable for the Australian captain to send those texts, it is acceptable for a player to do so. Candice went on to say that as the wife of an Australian cricketer, she is concerned about it and that it makes her nervous.

After the infamous sandpaper scandal in 2018, Tim Paine was appointed the captain of the Australian's men's Test team as the then skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were forced to step down by Cricket Australia in order to salvage some repute. However, Paine himself resigned as Australia's Test captain last Friday following revelations of his lewd text messages that he had sent to a former colleague in 2017. A Cricket Australia investigation had cleared Paine of any breaches but questions have been asked on whether he was given a clean chit because the 36-year-old was appointed skipper in the wake of the sandpaper scandal.

"They’re (CA) basically saying that it’s not okay for an Australian cricket captain to send these messages, but it’s okay for an Australian player. As a wife of an Australian player, that is slightly concerning and it does make me worry," Candice said in her interview with 2GB radio.

Paine wants to play in the Ashes series

Meanwhile, Paine has expressed his intent to play in the upcoming Ashes series against England starting December 8. Paine has not played an international match since April due to an injury. He had planned to make a comeback via grade cricket. Paine even took the field for Tasmania's second XI on Monday as part of the preparation for the Ashes series. Paine's national teammates have backed the wicketkeeper-batter to make comeback into the team. However, selectors are yet to confirm whether Paine will be selected for the Test series against England.

Image: CandiceWarner/Insta/AP