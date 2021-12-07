Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS Vs ENG In India, UK And US?

The Australia vs England Ashes 2021-22 series is all set to start on December 8 with the first Test match at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane. Australia would be defending the title under the captaincy of newly appointed Test skipper Pat Cummins, while Joe Root-led England head to Australia to regain the title that they lost in the 2019-20 season at home. On one hand, England pacer James Anderson is set to miss the first Test match, on other hand, they have reacquired the services of star allrounder Ben Stokes, who is set to return to the field after his more than six months long mental health break.

Australia meanwhile, head into the series with Alex Carey replacing Tim Paine as the wicket-keeper. At the same time, former skipper Steve Smith will be seen as the deputy of current skipper Pat Cummins during the Ashes.

How To Watch Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22 in India?

Indian cricket fans eager to watch the first Test match of the Ashes series can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of Ashes 2021-22 in India. The match will be telecasted on the Sony Six channel and the live streaming would be available on the Sony LIV mobile application and website. The match is scheduled to start at 5:30 AM IST on Wednesday from the Gabba.

How To Watch Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22 in the UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom(UK), can tune in to the BT Sport channel in order to enjoy the first Test match of the Ashes 2021-22 series. At the same time, the match will be streamed live on the BT Sport application and website. The match is scheduled to start at 12:00 AM on Wednesday from the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane.

How To Watch Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22 in the US?

Cricket fans in the United States(US) can enjoy Australia vs England, first Test of the Ashes 2021-22 by tuning in to Willow TV. The match will be available on live stream on Willow TV and Sling TV. The match is scheduled to start from the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane at 7:00 PM on Tuesday in the US.