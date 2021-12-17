Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS Vs ENG In India, US & UK?

After a dominating victory in the first Test match, Australia seems to have begun the second game at the Adelaide Oval in a similar fashion. The Steven Smith-led side scored 221 runs on the first day for the loss of just two wickets. Most of the hitting came off the bat of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne, with the latter still at the crease.

Ahead of the action from Day 2, here is a look at how to watch Australia vs England live and the details for Ashes live streaming in India, the US and the UK.

How to watch AUS vs ENG live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the second Test match of the Ashes 2021 series live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The game will be telecasted live on the Sony Six SD/HD channel. As for Australia vs England live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app.

Day 2 of the match will commence live at 9:30 AM IST on Friday, December 17. As for the live scores and updates of the game, fans can also track the social media handles of the two teams.

An absolute sitter hits the deck as Labuschagne gets another life #Ashes pic.twitter.com/QI3bDaIRRO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2021

Australia vs England live stream details in the UK

UK fans hoping to watch Australia vs England Test series can tune in to the BT Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be broadcast live on the BT Sports channel. Meanwhile, the Ashes live streaming will be available on the BT Sport app and website. Day 2 of the match will commence live at 5:00 AM BST on Friday, December 17.

How to watch Ashes 2021 live in the US?

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Ashes 2021 live can tune in to Willow TV. As for Australia vs England live stream, fans can tune in to Willow TV and Sling TV. Day 2 of the match will commence live at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, December 17.

There was a̶n̶ ̶o̶l̶d̶ ̶l̶a̶d̶y̶ a swing bowler who swallowed a fly...



🪰 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/GDr6i26DHg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2021

Australia vs England Day 1 recap

Australia dominated the proceedings on Day 1 of the second Ashes 2021 Test match as they smacked 221 runs for the loss of just two wickets. Following the early dismissal of opener Marcus Harris, David Warner and Marcus Labuschagne had an outstanding 172 run partnership for the second wicket. Warner hit 95 runs off 167 deliveries, an inning that included 11 boundaries. He was then dismissed by Ben Stokes, with Stuard Broad taking a catch to complete the dismissal.

Meanwhile, Labuschagne is still at the crease, having smashed 95 runs off 275 deliveries, an inning that has included seven boundaries. He is batting alongside stand-in captain Steven Smith, who has scored 18 runs off 71 deliveries so far.