Ashes 2021-22: Ahead Of Day 4, Steve Smith Examines New Bat At 1 Am In Hotel Room

Steve Smith can be seen checking out his new bat at 1 AM. the night before coming out to bat on Day 4 of the 2nd Ashes Test, in a video shared by his wife.

Ashes 2021

Australian skipper for the second Test of the Ashes 2021-22 series, Steve Smith returned to the pavilion on Day 4 of the match after adding just six runs to Australia’s third inning total at the Adelaide Oval. However, Smith has had a great Test match so far, having amassed 93 runs during the first innings and leading the Aussies in the absence of Pat Cummins. Meanwhile, Smith also made headlines on Sunday, after his wife Dani Willis took to her official Instagram handle and posted a story of him checking out his new bat at 1 AM in the night. 

Watch the video shared by Dani Willis-

How did fans react to the video of Steve Smith?

Smith can be seen examining his bat and doing a bit of shadow practice, a night before he walked out to bat in the third innings. Coming in to bat at no. 5 for the Aussies, Smith was dropped by Jos Buttler in the very first delivery he played and survived a massive lbw from pacer Stuart Broad. However, Smith scored a boundary and further, two runs with singles before getting dismissed by a combined effort from bowler Ollie Robinson and keeper Jos Buttler. Meanwhile, on spotting the video shared by Smith's wife of him checking out his bat, cricket enthusiasts on social media shared their views on the same. Citing the video and Smith’s Test average of above 60, a fan said that this is the kind of obsession that takes for one to become a great player. 

Australia set fourth innings target of 268 runs for England-

On the match front, Australia declared their second innings at 230/9, courtesy of half-centuries by Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head, and set a fourth-innings target of 468 runs for England. Australia currently looks to be in a promising to win the match under Smith’s captaincy as chasing the mammoth target, England has already lost the wickets of openers Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, and Dawid Malan at the time of writing this article. Australia earlier scored 473 runs in the first innings of the match, while England scored 236 runs in their first batting innings.

