Ashes 2021-22 Finale Will Not Take Place At The Iconic SCG For The First Time In 26 Years

England is bracing up to lock horns yet again in the all-important Ashes series against arch-rivals Australia which is scheduled for later this year. Now, it has been revealed that the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will not host the finale of the Ashes. Going by the reports of The Age, Perth will host this summer’s Ashes series finale instead of Sydney as part of a schedule shake-up for a jam-packed 2021-22 men’s international season. Melbourne and Sydney will retain their traditional Boxing Day and New Year’s slots.

The New Year Ashes Test at the SCG is one of the most anticipated events in the international cricket calendar and marks the end of the series. But in a major shake-up, Sydney has retained its fixture, it will not be the climax of the Ashes with the new stadium in Perth being chosen as the venue instead. It will also be the latest finish to an Ashes series since 1994-95. Reports also suggest that Cricket Australia is planning to announce the schedule next week for next summer’s international fixture that will start in October and end in mid-February.

Australia To Face Afghanistan as Ashes warm-up

Team Australia will start their home season with a one-off Test against Afghanistan in Hobart which will act as a warm-up for the upcoming Ashes series against England. Australia stalwarts like David Warner, Pat Cummins, and Steven Smith will barely be out of quarantine after playing the World T20 in India in October-November. Players like Cummins and Smith would have to face a lack of match practice in first-class cricket with no games in the Test format in eight months.

What Are The Ashes?

'The Ashes' are one of the oldest and special series between England and Australia and one of the longest-running rivalries in sport. England and Australia meet roughly every two years, with the winners claiming one of the most famous (and smallest) trophies in cricket. 'The Ashes' roots go back in time to 1882 when England were beaten at home at the Oval for the first time by Australia. England's series defeat shocked the entire cricketing world at that time. Following that The Sporting Times newspaper printed a joke story on the 'death of English cricket'. The newspaper said English cricket would be burnt down and the ashes sent to Australia.

When England next visited Australia those ashes became real as a pair of bails (above wicket) were burned and the ashes put into the now-famous urn. The winning players are given a replica to celebrate with, as the real trophy is far too fragile. Over 75 years later, the original urn lives in the MCC museum at Lord's cricket ground in London.

(Image Credits: AP)