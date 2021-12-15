Ashes 2021/22: James Anderson And Stuart Broad Included In England's XII For Adelaide Test

England announced on Wednesday, December 15, that veteran bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson will be eligible for selection for the second Ashes Test, which begins from Thursday, December 16, in Adelaide. The formidable bowling duo has been included in the ECB's preliminary squad of 12 players, which was revealed on Wednesday. Both Broad and Anderson were not part of the first Ashes Test, prompting criticism of England's team selection after the touring side was defeated by Australia by nine wickets.

Mark Wood, who was monumental for England in the first Test, has been omitted from the 12-member squad announced by the ECB on Wednesday. Wood had picked three wickets in the second innings of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

England's XII: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach.

Our 12-strong squad for the second Ashes Test starting tomorrow 👇#Ashes | 🇦🇺 #AUSvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 15, 2021

Australia's team selection for 2nd Test

As far as Australia are concerned, skipper Pat Cummins on Wednesday announced the playing XI for the second Ashes Test beginning at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Cummins confirmed that opener David Warner will play in the starting XI despite injury concerns that saw him sit out during the third innings of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane. Meanwhile, Jhye Richardson returns to the Australian Test side after a gap of two years as he received the call up to replace Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out due to an injury.

Australia's XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson.

Image: ecb.co.uk