Ashes 2021-22: Ricky Ponting Warns Of Series Whitewash For England After Brisbane Defeat

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has warned England that they are already in danger of an Ashes whitewash if they fail to put up a better performance in the second Test (pink-ball Test) in Adelaide. The England side were handed in a nine-wicket defeat at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Ricky Ponting felt that the Brisbane test was England's best chance at the Ashes given that the pitch conditions are quite similar to those in England and that their bowling would not get much movement on any other pitch.

"The conditions are only going to get better for Australia. Those conditions (in Brisbane) were very English like. There was more pace and bounce, but as far as their bowling is concerned, they're probably not going to get that much movement anywhere else for the entire series." Ponting said to cricket.com.au.

The former Australia captain further went on to add that if the visitors fail to win in Adelaide then we could see a repeat of '06-07' Ashes where Australia whitewashed England 5-0. "We saw them bowl really well on the last tour in Adelaide under lights where everything just fell perfectly into place – Australia had to bat for a session; the lights were on, brand new ball, clear night. We've also been to Adelaide at other times when the pink ball has done nothing, whether it's a new ball or not. If they don't win in Adelaide then there could be shades of '06-07."

England vs Australia: Here is Ponting's pick to replace Josh Hazlewood

Ricky Ponting feels that in-form pacer Jhye Richardson should replace Josh Hazlewood if the pacer is ruled out of the 2nd Test despite the availability of a more experienced pacer in Michael Neser.

"Richardson was obviously very close to playing this Test instead of Starc. He's in great form. When the ball's not swinging and seaming, I'd have him ahead of Neser as far as an all-around bowling package is concerned. Neser obviously thrives in swinging, seaming conditions that he gets at the Gabba – and might get at some stage in Adelaide – but I still think Richardson gets the nod" he said.

(Image: IPL/ Twitter/ England Cricket)