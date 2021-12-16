Last Updated:

Ashes 2021-22: Shane Warne Fumes Over Mike Hussey For 'commentator's Curse' On Warner

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne was seen fuming over former teammate and now co-commentator Mike Hussey for 'jinxing' David Warner on 95.

Ashes

Image: AP/ Twitter/ Shane Warne


Former Australian spinner Shane Warne was seen fuming over former teammate and now co-commentator Mike Hussey for  'jinxing' David Warner on 95. “He’s 9 runs away from his hundred,” Mike Hussey said to which Warne replied “oh Huss, no no, he was 94 at the Gabba” The very next ball saw David Warner hooking the ball for a boundary (4) in between two fielders a shot that got the former leggie a twitchy and to his dismal the player smashes the next one straight into Stuart Broad's hands and Warne looked genuinely angry. 

Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner help Australia end on a high note

Australia finished the day on a high note courtesy of knocks from Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner. The duo stitched a partnership of 172 runs for the 2nd wicket with both making 95. While Warner fell on 95, Labuschagne finished the day unbeaten and will have the opportunity to convert it into a century when he comes out to bat tomorrow.

Speaking about his knock after the game Marnus Labuschagne said "Yeah that was massive just getting through that period, me and Steve. It really sets us up well for tomorrow to make sure we get a big first-innings score. Probably the last bit I wavered there with that shot and got dropped. A few prayers. I don't know how that happened. It was a bit of disbelief but my job is to make sure I capitalise on that now."

Stuart Broad reaches milestone 

England pacer Stuart Broad today became only the third England Test cricketer after James Anderson and Sir Alastair Cook to play their 150th Test. While Anderson continues to play and is currently playing his 167th Test, Alastair Cook retired having played 161 Tests for England. As for James Anderson, he is fourth on the list for the Most Test matches in history and will soon overtake both Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting, leaving him only behind Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar who has played a record 200 games, something that is unlikely to be broken, given that the game has become more demanding in recent times. 

