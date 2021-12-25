Ashes 2021, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS Vs ENG In IND, US & UK?

The Ashes 2021-22 (Australia vs England) is currently underway, with Australia having won the first two Tests. Australia won the first Test by 9 wickets having had to chase just 20, while they won the 2nd Test which was also a Pink-ball Test by 275 runs.

Team England have announced their Boxing Day Test squad and have made four changes to their XI that took the field during their defeat in the Ashes 2021 Adelaide Test. Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes have been left out with opener Zac Crawley, wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow, pacer Mark Wood and spinner Jack Leach coming in. While Boland and Cummins are the two changes to Australia's XI for the third Test. The pacers come in replacing fellow pacers Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser.

Ahead of the action in the 3rd Test, here is a look at how to watch Australia vs England live and the Ashes live streaming in India, the US and the UK.

Ashes live stream: How to watch Ashes live in India?

Indian fans wondering how to watch the third Test match of the Ashes 2021 series live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The match will be telecasted live on the Sony Six SD/HD channel. As for Australia vs England live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app.

The match will commence live at 5:00 AM IST on Sunday, December 26. As for the live scores and updates of the game, fans can also track the social media handles of the two teams.

Australia vs England live stream details in the UK

Fans in the UK hoping to watch Australia vs England Test series can tune in to the BT Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The game will be broadcast live on the BT Sports channel. Meanwhile, the Ashes live streaming will be available on the BT Sport app and website. The match will commence live at 12:30 AM BST on Sunday, December 26.

Ashes live stream: How to watch Ashes live in the US?

Cricket fans in the United States wondering how to watch the Ashes 2021 series can tune in to Willow TV. As for the Australia vs England live stream, fans can tune in to the Willow TV app and Sling TV. The match is scheduled to commence live at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 25.

Image: Twitter/ CricketAustralia