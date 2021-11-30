Ashes 2021: 5th Test At Perth In Doubt After Latest Quarantine Rules Amid Omicron Scare

The Optus Stadium in Perth was all set to host the fifth and final Test of the upcoming Ashes 2021 Test series, however, it looks like the Perth Test could be in serious trouble following the latest announcement from Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan. The Perth Test of the Ashes 2021 Test Series was scheduled to be played between January 14-18. However, with strict quarantine rule, there are now doubts over the fifth and the final Test.

Ashes 2021 Test Series: Will the Perth Test match take place?

According to report by Cricket.com.au, Mark McGowan has hardened the quarantine rules and banned players' wives and girlfriends for the trip to Perth.

Mark McGowan in his statement said, "We have put in place very strict rules. So we've said to them, 'you need to have 14 days quarantine'. And that has to apply to all the broadcast staff, the cricket staff. They can't just bring wives and girlfriends with them – same rules as we put in place for the AFL. It's up to them whether they want to adhere to those rules or not."

As per the report, due to the emergence of new Omicron variant virus, Western Australia Cricket Chief Executive Christina Matthews said that the prospect of Perth hosting the 5th Test had gone from 97% to 50%. She also said that one of the major stumbling blocks was the sheer size of the broadcast team and the subsequent quarantine complications that would bring.

If Cricket Australia decides to move the Perth Test to another venue, former Australia leg spinner Shane Warne tweeted his preference for the fifth Test to become a day-night affair at the MCG. On the other hand, Cricket Tasmania continue to push hard for the Test to be held at Blundstone Arena. Canberra's Manuka Oval could also be a contender, with SCG emerging as an option too. If SCG hosts the 5th Test, that would mean two back-to-back Test matches at the venue.

Ashes 2021-22 schedule

The first Ashes 2021-22 Test is scheduled to get underway from December 8 at the 'Gabba', Brisbane. After the 1st Test, the 2nd Australia vs England Ashes Test will be a Day-Night affair, and will be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20. The iconic Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30) and Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9), respectively, with the final Test scheduled for Perth’s Optus Stadium (January 14-18).