Ashes 2021: 80,000 Crowd Tipped To Attend Australia Vs England Boxing Day Test At MCG

The England and Australia players are currently involved in the T20 World Cup but come this December and both the teams will be battling each other for the Ashes 2021 glory. Australia vs England Boxing Day Test is scheduled to take place from December 26 to December 30 and in what comes as great news for Australian cricket fans it has been reported that a crowd of 80,000 could be allowed to watch the Boxing Day Test match as the Victorian government could ease Covid-19 rules after along lockdown.

Ashes 2021: Crowd capacity for Australia vs England Boxing Day Test

According to the report published by Cricket.com.au Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews has said that mass gatherings at sporting events were on the cards due to increasing vaccination rates. He said, "I want to see 80,000 plus people at the Boxing Day test on day one, that's what I want to see. We are determined to deliver that. It won't be easy. I think selling the tickets will be pretty easy. But we are very confident."

In June, Cricket Australia announced they would sell tickets for the Ashes to full venue capacity, except the MCG, which would be sold to 85 per cent of capacity, pending government restrictions. Nick Hockley the CEO of Cricket Australia back then had said, "We continue to work closely with venues and governments across Australia to ensure that events are held safely and greatly appreciate their support,".

Coming to the crowd at MCG the report states that the biggest crowd capacity at the iconic stadium was 78,113 people who watched the traditional Anzac Day AFL match last April. Before that, a crowd of 86,174 people had come to watch Australia beat India in the final of the 2020 T20 World Cup in March 2020, just before the world went under lockdown due to the global pandemic.

Ashes 2021 full schedule

Recently The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) finally gave confirmation to the Ashes series; however, the series will take place subject to a few conditions being met before the team travel. The Ashes, as it stands, is scheduled to get underway from December 8 and continue till January 18. The first Australia vs England Test match will be contested at the 'Gabba' Brisbane from 8-12 December whereas the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20 will be a Day-Night affair. The iconic Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30) and Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9), respectively, with the final Test scheduled for Perth’s Optus Stadium (January 14-18).

Image: Cricket Australia/ Instagram