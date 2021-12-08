Alex Carey through his performance at the domestic level has been knocking on selectors doors for his inclusion in the longest format of the game. The wicketkeeper-batsman is finally living the dream after being handed his maiden Braggy Green cap in Test. The ongoing England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test in Brisbane is currently underway with host dominating the visitors by sending away 4 batsmen back to the pavilion. Alex Carey was also able to get his first test victim when Dawid Malan edged the ball off Josh Hazlewood.

The wicket of Dawid Malan came in just the fourth over of the day. Typical back of a length ball from Josh Hazlewood sees Dawid Malan poking at the delivery outside the off-stump with the ball finding the edge of the bat and going straight into the hands of Alex Carey behind the stumps.

Alex Carey Ashes debut

Alex Carey edged out Josh Inglis to take the spot behind the stumps after Tim Paine decided to take a break from the game due to the texting scandal. Paine has since been replaced as captain by fast bowler Pat Cummins, with former skipper Steve Smith as his vice-captain. The 30-year-old Alex Carey has been playing whit ball format for Australia representing the country in 45 ODIs and 38 T20Is for Australia, with 70 catches and 15 stumpings across formats. The wicketkeeper-batsman averages 36.45 in the ODI format.

Ashes Test series 2021-22 schedule

The first Ashes 2021-22 Test is scheduled to get underway from Wednesday, December 8 at the 'Gabba', Brisbane. After the 1st Test, the 2nd Australia vs England Ashes Test will be a Day-Night affair and will be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20. The iconic Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30) and Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9), respectively. The final Ashes Test was set to be played at Perth's newly renovated Optus Stadium between January 14 and January 18 but after reviewing Western Australia's stringent COVID-19 rules, Cricket Australia decided to not hold the Test match in Perth.