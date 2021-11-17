Ashes 2021: Australia Name 15-member Squad For Two Test Matches Against England

Cricket Australia on Wednesday names the 15 member squad led by Tim Paine for the first two test matches of the upcoming Ashes Test series against England. The Ashes series will be the first Test series since last summer's Border-Gavaskar campaign, which they lost to India. Along with the Australia Ashes squad 2021, Cricket Australia also named players who will be part of the Australia A team for a tour match against the English Lions.

Australia Ashes squad 2021: Usman Khwaja, Jhye Richardson get a recall

The Australia Ashes squad 2021 will witness Usman Khawaja and Jhye Richardson both making their return to the Test team after a long interval. Usman Khawaja, last out in the red ball cricket was during Australia's 2019 tour of England. The left-hander is likely to fight for a place in the middle order against Travis Head, which means Marcus Harris will open alongside David Warner. According to Cricket Australia releases skipper Tim Paine who has not played any cricket this season due to recent neck surgery, is expected to turn out in Premier Cricket in Hobart this week after which he will feature in a four-day second XI match for Tasmania against South Australia.

The names missing from the list are opener Will Pucovski (who recently suffered a concussion), fast bowler James Pattinson (recently retired from international cricket) and allrounder Moises Henriques, who has been unavailable for the start of the New South Wales season due to quarantine after an IPL stint. Michael Neser retains his place in the Ashes race despite suffering a hamstring injury last week with medical staff expecting he will be fit to play during the internal practice sessions.

Australia Ashes squad 2021

Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Ashes 2021 Schedule

Coming to the Ashes 2021 schedule, the first Ashes Test will be played at the 'Gabba' Brisbane from December 8-12. The second Test will take place at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20. The historical Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be hosted by the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26-30. The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the fourth test between January 5-9. The Ashes 2021 will conclude with Perth Test between January 14 and 18.