Ashes 2021: Josh Hazlewood Suffers Inury Blow Ahead Of Pink-ball Adelaide Test

Australia will go into the second Vodafone Ashes 2021 Test without Josh Hazlewood, as the pacer has officially been ruled out after suffering a mild side strain. Hazlewood sustained the injury during the 9-wicket win in Brisbane and has now been confirmed out of the next test. The pacer had flown back to his home in Sydney on Sunday.

Even though Hazlewood flew to Sydney on Sunday, he was not officially ruled out of this week's day-night Australia vs England Test in Adelaide until now. Confirming the player's injury, Cricket Australia said in a statement, "Hazlewood returned to Sydney yesterday afternoon for further assessment and rehabilitation with a decision on his fitness for the Boxing Day Test (in Melbourne) to be made in due course."

According to reports, one of either Jhye Richardson or Michael Neser will replace the injured pacer in the 2nd Ashes Test.

Josh Hazlewood injury

The 30-year-old pacer will now go into rehabilitation after sustaining an injury during the 9-wicket win in Brisbane. He will hope to be fit for the Boxing Day Test. Hazlewood didn't bowl on the third afternoon at the Gabba and was sent for a scan on Friday night, which ruled him unfit to bowl the next day.

In his post-match press conference, Aussie pacer Pat Cummins had disclosed that Hazlewood underwent a scan, which gave the team some time to make their decision as they didn't want to risk the pacer out for the entire series.

The right-armer got through six overs on day four and was doing well as he took the wicket of Jos Buttler for 23 and confirmed the Aussie win. Losing the pacer comes as a major blow ahead of the day-night fixture in Adelaide as Hazlewood holds an impressive pink-ball record, taking 32 wickets in total.

Who could be Hazlewood's replacement?

According to Cricket.com.au, Jhye Richardson might replace Hazlewood in the starting XI for the second Test. The 25-year-old quick hasn't played a Test match since featuring in two games against Sri Lanka in 2019. He is currently looking in great form, having picked 23 wickets at 13.43 in four games for Western Australia in the Marsh Sheffield Shield.

Meanwhile, if Warner is ruled out of the second Test, Usman Khawaja would be the most likely replacement. Khawaja has not played for Australia since getting dropped during the 2019 Ashes series.

