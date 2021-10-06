Ashes 2021: Australia Skipper Aaron Finch 'sympathises' With England Stars

England has agreed to a tour of Australia for the upcoming Ashes series after the players had expressed serious concerns over Australia’s COVID restrictions. However, a meeting between the two cricketing boards saw the matter being resolved and the English team has now decided to visit Down Under over the course of Christmas and New Year. The British media reported that England captain Joe Root was key in deciding the final outcome.

The Daily Telegraph published a report confirming that Joe Root will join the full-strength squad and will travel in a COVID-19 “bubble”. CA, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Australian authorities have been negotiating the conditions of the tour for a long time. As per the COVID guidelines in Australia, international arrivals must isolate in quarantine hotels for 14 days, irrespective of the COVID-19 vaccination status. One of the major concerns for the English players was whether family members can be a part of the tour or not over the Christmas and New Year period. The Australian borders are still effectively shut for non-citizens, non-permanent residents and the rules are so strict that the borders have remained shut even for international students who study in Australian universities.

Australia’s white-ball captain Aaron Finch said that he completely sympathises with the England players and that he was glad to know that they were visiting Australia. Finch said, “They’ve played a lot of test cricket so I can understand where they’re coming from. Guys are on the road for a lot longer than what tours used to go when you’re adding on quarantine at the start and potentially at the end.” He continued, “That is difficult but it’s great to see Joe’s supported that and they’re going to come down.”

According to several media outlets in Australia, authorities have offered the England players, staff and families the use of a Gold Coast resort in Queensland state for quarantine before the first test starts in Brisbane on Dec. 8. Further, during the Christmas period, the families may be accommodated at a resort in the Yarra Valley in Melbourne.

Ashes 2021 Schedule

Talking about the Ashes 2021 Schedule, first Australia vs England Test match will be contested at the 'Gabba' Brisbane from 8-12 December whereas, the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval from 16-20 December will be a Day-Night affair. The iconic Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30) and Sydney Cricket Ground (5-9 January) respectively, with the final Test scheduled for Perth’s Optus Stadium (14-18 January).