Ashes 2021: Australia's Nathan Lyon Opines On England's Reluctance Amid Bio Bubble Worries

Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon has voiced out his opinion after England players have shown concerns over travelling for the upcoming Ashes in 2021. Several England cricketers may skip the Ashes series since they do not want to be restricted to their hotel quarters (bio bubbles) for nearly four months owing to the nation's rigorous quarantine laws.

Border restrictions and lockdowns have been a common occurrence in Australia in current days, and certain regions' tough, policy states that the Ashes will not be without difficulties. Concerns of the touring group and their families being subjected to a harsh quarantine upon landing in Australia, as well as stringent bio-secure enclosures throughout the series, have prompted a few players to withdraw from the tour.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will not be able to guarantee the tour unless Cricket Australia provides definite details on quarantine regulations for England's cricketers and their families. However, Lyon had a contrasting opinion as he claimed that he wouldn’t have avoided a high-profile series like Ashes if he were an English player.

"I can probably understand it, but I think as professional athletes and cricketers, we’re so lucky in what we do and it really comes upon us to give back to the game that’s given us so much. I wouldn’t have a doubt in coming out if it was myself. Especially in an Ashes series. An Ashes series, they’re the type of series that can honestly make someone’s career," said Nathan Lyon while speaking on Fox Sports' Road to the Ashes podcast.

Australia vs England: Nathon Lyon eager to play Ashes

Australia featured only in three-white ball series since the start of the year whereas England played three-Test series and a couple of white-ball series in 2021. It indicates that the schedule of England players in this hard Covid times has been quite busy in comparison to Australian players.

Lyon stated that he understands the workload but feels that it is just a small price to pay. He last played a game for Australia eight months back and is eager to get back on the field for the Ashes. "It can wear you down I guess but, as I said, it’s a small price to pay in my eyes. That’s a very, probably, selfish opinion from me. I’m not going to the IPL, I’ve been home for the past eight months or so, so I’m itching to get out there," added Lyon.

Image: AP