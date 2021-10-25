Ashes 2021: Ben Stokes Added To England Squad For High-octane Ashes Series

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been included in the senior men's team for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia. The announcement was made by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which said that the Durham player has been given the all-clear certificate by the ECB medical team to resume training. Stokes will leave for Australia with Test specialists and England Lions on November 4. Stokes is not part of England's T20 World Cup squad.

"I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted”, Stokes recently said. “I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I’m ready for Australia", he added in a statement published on ECB's official website.

Stokes' injury

Stokes has been absent from the cricket field for some time and also underwent surgery on his finger that he injured during the India leg of the IPL 2021. Apart from recovering from injury, Stokes also took a break from cricket to take care of his mental well-being. However, much to the delight of the fans, Ben Stokes recently posted a picture of himself holding his bat for the first time in more than six months. Stokes in his post said October 11 is the first time since the injury that he is being able to get his finger around his cricket bat's handle.



About Ashes 2021

As far as the Ashes series is concerned, it is scheduled to get underway from December 8 at the 'Gabba' Brisbane. The second Australia vs England Test match is slated to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20 and will be a Day-Night affair. The iconic Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30) and Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9), respectively, with the final Test scheduled for Perth’s Optus Stadium (January 14-18).

Image: AP