Ashes 2021: Ben Stokes All Set To Don English Jersey Again, Tweets Picture Of 'Urn'

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday added allrounder Ben Stokes to the senior men's team for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia. Ben Stokes had taken a sabbatical from cricket in order to focus on his mental well-being, however, from the past few days, the 30-year-old allrounder had shared videos of his training hinting that he might be returning into the England squad ahead of the Ashes 2021-22.

Following his inclusion, Ben Stokes took to his Twitter handle and shared the picture of the Ashes Urn indicating to his fans that he is all set for England's tour to Australia. Earlier, ECB in its official release had shared Ben Stokes' statement in which he said, "I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted”, Stokes recently said. “I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I’m ready for Australia", he added in a statement published on ECB's official website.

Ben Stokes' injury

Stokes has been away from the field for some time and also underwent surgery on his finger that he injured during the India leg of the IPL 2021. Apart from recovering from injury, Stokes also took a break from cricket to take care of his mental well-being. However, much to the delight of the fans, Ben Stokes recently posted a picture of himself holding his bat for the first time in more than six months. Stokes in his post said October 11 is the first time since the injury that he is being able to get his finger around his cricket bat's handle.

Ashes 2021-22

Coming to the Ashes 2021-22, it is scheduled to get underway from December 8 at the 'Gabba' Brisbane. The second Australia vs England Test match is slated to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20 and will be a Day-Night affair. The iconic Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30) and Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9), respectively, with the final Test scheduled for Perth’s Optus Stadium (January 14-18).

England's squad for Ashes 2021-22

Squad: Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes

(Image: AP/@BenStokes38/Twitter)