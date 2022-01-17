Ashes 2021: Cummins Hides Champagne For Usman Khawaja To Join Celebrations Post Series Win

Following their Ashes victory, Australian captain Pat Cummins was spotted directing his colleagues to hide the champagne so that Usman Khawaja could join them in celebrations. Australia won the Ashes series 4-0 after defeating England in the fifth and final Test match on Sunday. Cummins was seen requesting his teammates to put the drink away after getting the trophy so that Khawaja, who is Muslim by faith, could partake in the festivities and pose for a team photo with the Ashes urn.

Pat Cummins realizing that Khawaja had to stand away because of the alcohol so he tells his team to put it away and calls Khawaja back immediately. A very small but a very beautiful gesture❤️pic.twitter.com/KlRWLprbWM — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) January 16, 2022

Cummins first asked his teammates to hide the champagne bottle in a video that has gone viral on social media, and then he was seen requesting Khawaja to come on stage for a team photo. The video shows Khawaja complying with Cummins' request and jumping onto the stage to join his teammates for the team photo. The incident is being widely praised on social media, where netizens are lauding the Australian skipper's humble gesture.

Wow it was so amazing, i salute to Australian Team and specially Captain — Sirajul Islam (@Sirajul92102742) January 16, 2022

Gentleman — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) January 16, 2022

Such a beautiful sport proud to be a fan of it — nipun🌚 (@NiPuN__045) January 16, 2022

Pat cummins is a very awesome guy. We Indians need to shower him with more love. — Abhishek (@Abhishek_Munich) January 16, 2022

This is the identity of a leader — ShubhamSrivastava (@4u_shubh365) January 16, 2022

Cummins the skipper, not just winning matches but also hearts <3 — Shivam Paliya (@shivampaliya64) January 16, 2022

Ashes 2021-22, 5th Test

Coming back to the fifth Ashes Test, Australia beat England by a massive margin of 146 runs as the visitors witnessed yet another batting collapse on Sunday. England won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fifth Test match. Australia scored 303 runs courtesy of a magnificent century by Travis Head. Cameron Green scored an amazing 74 runs to add to the team's total. Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, and Nathan Lyon also contributed by hitting 44, 24, and 31 runs, respectively. While Stuart Broad and Mark Wood picked three wickets each for England, Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes scalped two wickets each.

In reply, England were bowled out for 188 runs. Australian skipper Pat Cummins picked four wickets to his name, while Mitchell Starc registered a three-wicket-haul. None of the England batters could capitalise on the good start they received early on their respective innings. Chris Woakes was the highest run-getter for England in their first innings as he scored 36 off 48 balls. Joe Root scored 34 off 46 balls.

The Aussies were then dismissed for a low total of 155 runs with Alex Carey scoring the most runs - 49 off 88 balls. Mark Wood shone with the ball for England as he picked six wickets. Broad picked up three wickets for the second time in the match. However, England batter failed to carry forward the momentum and fell for 124 runs while chasing a target of 271. Cummins, Green, and Scott Boland all picked three wickets each in the final innings. Travis Head was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding knock in the first innings, which helped the home side win the match.

Image: FoxSports/FuxLeague/Twitter