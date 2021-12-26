Ashes 2021: Cummins, Lyon Tear England Apart As Joe Root & Co. Hit A New Low With The Bat

The England men's cricket team on Sunday hit a new low in Test cricket, as the side recorded its 50th duck of 2021 before getting dismissed for a low total of 185 runs in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test match against Australia. In the third Ashes Test, Australia bowled England out for yet another low total, with Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon picking three wickets each. England are now in deep trouble as they stare at a humiliating Ashes defeat.

England nearing Ashes defeat

If the Joe Root-led side fails to bounce back in the ongoing third Australia vs England Test in Melbourne, it will lose the Ashes series to Australia, in what would be the Three Lions' second consecutive defeat under Root's captaincy.

The tourists witnessed yet another collapse of the top order as openers Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley were dismissed for a duck and 12 runs, respectively. Dawid Malan was also dismissed in the opening session as he was sent back to the pavilion just moments before Lunch.

Malan was dismissed for 14 off 66 balls by Cummins, who picked up three wickets before the Lunch break and finished with a figure of 3/36 in 15 overs. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow attempted to put on a partnership but Cameron Green struck in time to send the former back to the pavilion. Stokes scored 25 runs off 60 balls. Bairstow was dismissed by Starc for 35 off 75 balls.

Nathan Lyon, on the other hand, dismissed Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, and Jack Leach to go for a three-wicket haul of his own. Lyon finished with 3/36 in 14.1 overs to end England's first innings. Although Root was England's highest run-scorer in the first innings, his 82-ball 50 was never going to be enough when the rest of the batting line-up failed miserably.

In the ongoing Ashes series, England's openers have failed to put together a partnership of more than 25 runs. England made four changes for the match, including two in the batting order, in the hopes of turning their fortunes around after two straight losses in Brisbane and Adelaide. As far as Australia are concerned, the Pat Cummins-led side batted for 16 overs to score 61/0 at stumps on Day 1.

Image: AP