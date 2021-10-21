Ashes 2021: Dom Sibley Pulls Out Of England Lions Tour Of Australia

England opener Dom Sibley has chosen to withdraw himself from the England Lions squad for the tour of Australia and will now be replaced by former England U19 captain Harry Brook.

"After much thought and consideration, Warwickshire batter Dom Sibley has made the decision not to tour Australia with the England Lions. Sibley has decided to spend the winter working on his batting at home in a bid to regain England selection. Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook has been added to the Lions squad,” ECB said in a statement.

Dom Sibley was hopeful of a selection for the Ashes 2021 but was recently left out by the selectors owing to poor scores in recent tests and also was not awarded the central contract. The player will now look to work on his technical skills ahead of February's Australia tour of Pakistan.

The lions will prepare England for the Ashes 2021 by playing one three day and one four day warm-up game in Queensland. The Lions will also play a four-day game against Australia A, before returning home on 16 December.

Aus vs Eng: England Lions squad

Tom Abell (Somerset), Josh Bohannon (Lancashire), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Alex Lees (Durham), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Liam Norwell (Warwickshire), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Rob Yates (Warwickshire), Harry Brooks (Yorkshire)

Australia vs England: England's Ashes 2021 squad

Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Australia vs England: Cricket Australia turn down a suggestion to change venue

In other news revolving around the Aus vs Eng series, Cricket Australia has reportedly rejected England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) suggestion to move the first Ashes Test from Brisbane to Sydney.

England preferred a switch in the location from Queensland to New South Wales so as to avoid the mandatory 14-day quarantine period in Queensland.

It was earlier reported that New South Wales will become the first Australian state to permit fully vaccinated travellers with no mandatory quarantine for those who test negative for COVID-19.

Image: AP