Ashes 2021: England Announce 'strongest Possible' Squad; Sam Curran, Stokes Miss Out

In a major development, England's Men's cricket team Head Coach Chris Silverwood on Sunday named a 17-player squad for the Ashes tour of Australia starting in November (England squad to depart in November). As per the official release shared by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), all 17 players have been capped at Test level and is the 'strongest available' squad selected by coach Chris Silverwood. As per the official release, 10 out of the 17 will be touring Australia for the first time for the Ashes 2021. The ECB also clarified that the Ashes tour is subject to several critical conditions being imposed by Cricket Australia before the team travels in November. However, positive ongoing discussions continue, and it is hoped matters will be resolved in due course.

Furthermore, the ECB also shared the health update on English speedster Stuart Broad who was ruled of the India-England Test series after suffering a tear to his right calf. As per the ECB, Stuart Broad is making excellent progress from his torn right calf sustained in the summer during the Test series against India. Next week, he is set to return to bowling at The ECB Performance Centre in Loughborough. For Broad, it will be his fourth Ashes series.

All-rounder Sam Curran also missed the bus to Australia as the 23-year-old cricketer suffered a lower back injury during his IPL 2021 stint with the CSK. Sam Curran has also been ruled out of the T20 World Cup and his brother Tom Curran has been named replacement in the ICC marquee tournament.

'England Coach Chrish Silverwood 'aiming to create history' at Ashes 2021

The official release quoted Silverwood who said, "A tour of Australia is the pinnacle as an England Test cricketer. I am delighted that all of our available players have committed to the tour. We are looking forward to touring and enjoying the experience of this historic series."

"This is why we play and coach to be involved in iconic series like this. More than half of our squad haven't featured in an Ashes tour before, which means we will be fresh and looking to embrace the cricket and the excitement of touring one of the best places in the world. I believe we have selected a well-balanced squad with options in all areas and a blend of youth and experience. There is real competition for places and a genuine desire to work hard and compete, aiming to create some history," added Silverwood.

England squad for Ashes

Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

It is pertinent to mention here that Ben Stokes is on a sabbatical from cricket, while Jofra Archer is out of the squad as he is going through an injury.

Australia vs England Ashes 2021-22 (Tentative)

December 2021

8-12 December: 1st Test, Australia v England, Gabba, Brisbane

16-20 December: 2nd Test, Australia v England (D/N), Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

26-30 December: 3rd Test, Australia v England, MCG, Melbourne

January 2022

5-9 January: 4th Test, Australia v England, SCG, Sydney

14-18 January: 5th Test, Australia v England, Optus Stadium, Perth

(Image: Twitter/@EnglandCricket/AP)