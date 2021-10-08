Ashes 2021: England Cricket Board Gives Green Light For Tour; Subject To Conditions

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has finally confirmed that the Ashes series will go ahead as planned, subject to a few conditions being met before the team travel. The Ashes, as it stands, is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday, December 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Earlier, the England Cricket Board was uncertain if the Ashes 2021 will happen, given Australia's strict quarantine and bio-bubble policies and players' reluctance to travel without their families. However, after several discussions between the ECB and Cricket Australia, the Australia vs England series has received a green signal from England's side.

The ECB Board has met today and given its approval for the England Men's Ashes tour to go ahead, subject to several critical conditions being met. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 8, 2021

However, no further details were given on the conditions that have been demanded and what ones have been agreed to. In the official release, the England Cricket Board mentioned that their discussion has made good progress with the aim to resolve the pending one "in the coming days".

"Over recent weeks we have made excellent progress in moving forward on the England men's Ashes tour. To facilitate further progress and allow a squad to be selected, the ECB board has met today and given its approval for the tour to go ahead. This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel. We look forward to the ongoing assistance from Cricket Australia in resolving these matters in the coming days." the statement read.

It, however, is quite certain that England's cricketers will be allowed with their families, as that was one of the very minimum prerequisites put in for the series to go ahead. It is also likely that the quarantine period would be a more relaxed one, unlike what it was previously stated.

Ashes 2021: Schedule

The first Australia vs England Test match will be contested at the 'Gabba' Brisbane from December 8-12 with the second Test match scheduled at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20. The historical Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26-30 with the Sydney Cricket Ground hosting the fourth test between January 5-9. The Ashes 2021 will conclude with Perth Test between January 14 and 18.

Image: @Twitter/ICC