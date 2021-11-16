Ashes 2021: England Had The Most 'unbearable' Flight Journey To Australia; Here's Why

The England players in England’s squad for the upcoming Ashes 2021 tour of Australia, who recently competed in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, have arrived at Brisbane on Tuesday. The multi-format English players flew into Australia with the recently crowned T20 champions Australia after winning against New Zealand on November 14. However, the flight was unbearable and frustrating for the England players as they had to wait for the Aussies to compete in the final, so they can share a flight and travel to Australia together.

England earlier exited from the T20 World Cup 2021, after losing at the hands of New Zealand in the semi-final clash and waited for Australia to complete their T20 World Cup campaign. Players like Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes. Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood are the players who landed at the Brisbane airport along with the Australian T20 side. Meanwhile, as per a report on the official website of Cricket Australia, former England captain Mike Artherton was quoted saying to Sky Sports after Australia’s victory that England’s Ashes players won’t be enjoying Australia’s final win and it is going to be an interesting plane journey.

What did Mark Wood say about sharing a flight with the Australian T20 World Cup squad?

Ahead of Australia vs New Zealand clash, England pacer Mark Wood admitted that he was nervous about the thought of flying to Australia alongside the Australian squad, who would be celebrating their victory. Speaking to BBC, as per cricket.com.au, Mark Wood said, “I just can't have them (Australia) win that game. It's going to be unbearable. You can look them in the eye and say congratulations to them but when you are about to head off to an Ashes series against them, the last thing you want is them feeling confident and waving a trophy around in your face before you've even got there."

Australia vs England: Full schedule of Ashes 2021

It is common for international teams to share flights during short-duration domestic travelling, however, it’s rare for them to share a long-haul flight. Meanwhile, with the squads arriving in Australia, both the Test teams gear up for the much-awaited clash, to list the Ashes series. Here’s a look at the fixtures for Australia vs England Ashes 2021-

Australia vs England First Ashes Test at The Gabba from December 8-12

Australia vs England Second Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval from December 16-20

Australia vs England Third Ashes Test at MCG from December 26-30

Australia vs England Fourth Ashes Test at SCG from January 5-9

Australia vs England Fifth Ashes Test at Perth Stadium from January 14-18

Image: AP