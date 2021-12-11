Ashes 2021: England Lose WTC Points, Fined For Maintaining Slow Over-rate Versus Australia

Following a humiliating 9 wicket loss to Australia in Gabba Test England suffered a major blow after being docked with five World Test Championship points for their slow over-rate against Australia in the 1st Ashes Test. According to Cricket.com.au on the second day of the Australia vs England 1st Test, which had an extended early session with 98 overs due to be bowled, England got through only 84. The ICC came down hard on Joe Root's side, also docking the side 100 per cent of their match fee.

Ashes 2021 series: England team loses World Test Championship points

According to ICC release Match referee David Boon imposed sanctions after Joe Root’s side was ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.on Day 4 of the first Ashes 2021 Test. Under the ICC's playing conditions for over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, as well as being docked a World Test Championship point for each over short. It takes England's points deduction to seven, following penalties earlier this year against India in their home series against Virat Kohli's side, and leaves them ahead of only Bangladesh on the current World Test Championship standings.

As per the release Australia's Gabba centurion Travis Head was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Head was fined for an audible obscenity that was broadcast by the stump mic during his innings of 152. The left-handed middle-order batsman was beaten by a delivery from Ben Stokes and swore, which was broadcast, with a first demerit point added to his disciplinary record. One demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Head, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

World Test Championship points table

Australia with a win over England are 2nd on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. The table is topped by Sri Lanka, who have won both matches that they have played in the second cycle of the WTC. While Pakistan are placed at the 3rd spot, Team India is currently at the 4th place.

While the West Indies are placed at No.5, the 6th spot in the table is taken up by the England side. The last 2 places in the WTC points table are taken by New Zealand and Bangladesh. Both New Zealand and Bangladesh are yet to post a win in the second cycle of the WTC.

