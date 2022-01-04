Ashes 2021: England Strengthen Squad With Stuart Broad, Australia Recall Usman Khawaja

Pacer Scott Boland has retained his place in Australia's playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test against England which is slated to begin on January 5. Boland had put up a match-winning performance in the third Test match in Melbourne after being included in the squad in place of Jhye Richardson, who himself was a replacement for Josh Hazlewood. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja is the only change to Australia's XI from the last game. Khawaja has been added to the playing XI in place of Travis Head, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Khawaja is expected to bat at the No. 5 position in place of Head. He last played for Australia in the Headingley Test of the 2019 Ashes series. Khawaja was supposed to play in the ongoing Ashes series, however, he lost his place to Head at the beginning of the series. The rest of the Australian team will remain the same for the fourth Test match in Sydney.

England, on the other hand, have recalled veteran pacer Stuart Broad to the playing XI after not including him for the games in Brisbane and Melbourne. Broad had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with the selection call that saw him miss two Tests in the ongoing series. Calling the trip "very disappointing", Broad had said that he feel as though he missed out on two of the best wobble-seam pitches in Australia.

Meanwhile, England have not made a single change to its batting line despite struggling for form ever since landing in Australia. England's top-order batsmen have failed to fire, putting all the pressure on skipper Joe Root and middle-order players Ben Stokes, Johnny Bairstow, and Jos Buttler. Root and Dawid Malan are the only England batters who are averaging more than 20 in the ongoing Ashes series.

Ashes 2021, 4th Test: Playing XIs

England's Playing XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.

Australia's Playing XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

Image: ICC