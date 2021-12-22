Ashes 2021: England Suffer Another Blow As Jofra Archer Ruled Out Until Next Summer

Jofra Archer, the England bowler who has had two operations on his damaged elbow, has been ruled out of international cricket until at least next summer. Because of the second operation on his right elbow earlier this month, Archer will not be available for England's remaining winter series, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) stated on Tuesday, December 21. The 26-year-old hasn't played at the highest level in over nine months, and another procedure on December 11 means he will be sidelined from the national for a long time.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent a second operation on his injured right elbow on Saturday 11 December in London. The procedure addressed the long-standing stress fracture of his right elbow. A return to cricket will be determined in time, but Jofra will not be available for any of England's remaining Winter series," the ECB said in its statement on Tuesday.

Another setback for England and Archer

Archer was set to return to international duty during England's March tour of the West Indies, but the second injury means he'll have to wait until next summer. Archer was ruled out of England's last assignment, which was against India in March, in the middle of the series due to an injury. He was therefore ruled out of the IPL and a few more bilateral series, including India's tour to England and two home Tests against New Zealand.

While speaking to Australia's Channel 7 earlier this month, Archer had said his rehabilitation was going very well and that he is looking forward to make a comeback. Archer will most likely return to playing cricket with England's domestic competition next year and will be looking to then get selected for the national squad.

Archer, who made his debut for England in 2019, rose prominence with his superb bowling skills against some of the top sides in the world. Archer was also a key member of England's World Cup-winning squad the same year. Archer's absence is being heavily felt by the England team, which is currently struggling to find form against Australia in the ongoing Ashes series.

Image: ecb.co.uk