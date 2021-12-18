Ashes 2021: England Suffer Major Blow In WTC Race Following ICC's Announcement

While England continue their flight against Australia in the 2nd Ashes Test, the Joe Root lead team suffered a major setback following the latest announcement from International Cricket Council (ICC). Following last week's points deduction, the England cricket team has been docked of more WTC points for maintaining a slow over-rate in the 1st Australia vs England Ashes Test.

WTC: ICC dock England of more points

Last week England were docked of five WTC points, one for each over they were found to initially have fallen short by. However, it has since emerged they were eight overs short, and will therefore lose three additional points. With three more points deducted England are now left with six points after five Tests in the ongoing 2021-23 cycle of the WTC, putting them at the 7th spot in the table, with a win percentage of 10%. England, who lost the first Ashes Test by nine wickets, were also penalised for poor over-rate in the home series against India in July-August, meaning they’ve now conceded a total of 10 points to slow over-rate.

Recap of Day 2 from Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test

Australia certainly has a firm grip on the 2nd Ashes Test having reduced England to 17-2 at the end of Day 2. Earlier Australia had declared their innings at 473-9 with Labuschagne scoring103 runs and Smith scoring 93 runs before late fireworks from Australia's tailenders took them to a big total. Mitchell Starc (39 not out) and Neser (35) shared a rapid half-century stand for the eighth wicket after England seemed to have contained the damage and had Australia on 390-7 at tea. Jhye Richardson lofted Chris Woakes (1-103) for a big six off his second ball over midwicket before Smith declared when Richardson was caught behind off Woakes.

England limped to 17-2 in 8.4 overs trailing by 456 runs before a massive flash of lightning took the players off the field and brought an early closure to the second day's play. Michael Nesser got his maiden wicket in Test off his second ball when he had Haseeb Hameed (6) caught at mid-on after Mitchell Starc then had Rory Burns (4) caught in the slips off a delivery which went across the left-hander and took the shoulder of the bat.